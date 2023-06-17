Hawthorne Man, 20, Stabbed In Little Falls Bar Dispute, Passaic Man, 22, Charged

Detectives found several witnesses unwilling to cooperate after the 20-year-old victim from Hawthorne was stabbed at the corner of Grey Street and Newark Pompton Turnpike shortly before 1:30 a.m. last weekend, law enforcement sources said.

They were able to identify an alleged assailant, however.

Francisco Rivera Jr., 22, of Passaic was arrested by Little Falls police and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force at a home in the area of Broadway and Irving Place in Passaic on Thursday, June 15, authorities said.

He was charged with attempted murder and weapons counts, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Little Falls Police Chief Bryan M. Prall announced in a joint release.

The victim has remained at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center since the stabbing, they said on Friday.

Rivera, meanwhile, remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending court action.

