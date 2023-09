Leslie Padilla is 4'10", 120 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. Padilla, a native of Hudson County, was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and white crocs and is known to frequent New York, police said.

She is in need of medical care, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Paterson Police Department Juvenile Division at 973-321-1126

