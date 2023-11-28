Fair 34°

SHARE

Safety Concerns Mount Over Apple's New iOS 17 'NameDrop' Feature

Concerns are mounting over a feature on Apple's new iOS 17 update, but tech experts and some law enforcement officials say NameDrop is safe.

<p>Apple iPhones.</p>

Apple iPhones.

 Photo Credit: Ahmadkurdi44 Wikipedia
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

NameDrop allows contact information to be shared with other Apple users.

But not without both devices having iOS 17 installed. And not without being extremely close, or touching. And not without consent.

To initiate the transfer of contact information, both devices must have the new update, be unlocked, and be very close or touching for several seconds. 

Then, a screen will appear at the top of the device with prompts to "receive only" or "share."

To cancel, simply separate the devices or lock your phone before the transfer completes.

NameDrop's debut has prompted police departments across the U.S. to issue warnings to parents to manually turn the feature off on their children's devices. 

Better to have it off? Probably. Necessary to hit the panic button? Not necessarily, experts say.

The Washington Post cited Sophos digital security expert Chester Wisniewski calling the warnings about NameDrop “hysteria” and “nonsense," as Apple seems to have safeguards in place to deter unintentional information sharing.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE