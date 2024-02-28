Halal Grocery Store Sets Wayne Opening

Anatolia Market, a new halal supermarket, is set to open in Wayne at 29 Route 23 on Sunday, March 10, store officials tell Daily Voice.

The supermarket plans to carry brands like Nutella, Ocean Spray, Nestle, Kraft and Poland Spring, according to its website.

Halal is Arabic for food that is allowed under Islamic law. Food must be processed, made, produced, manufactured and/or stored using utensils, equipment and/or machinery that have been cleansed according to Islamic law, according to the Islamic Council of Victoria.

Non-halal items include pork, alcoholic drinks and lard.

