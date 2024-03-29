Hackensack Rapper Charged With Punching Security Guard At Teaneck Purim Celebration

Nakieme Murphy – a 29-year-old aspiring rapper from Hackensack who goes by the name “Kieme Lynx” – entered Hiechal HaTorah High School on Sterling Place just after midnight Sunday, March 24, said Teaneck Police Chief Andrew McGurr.

Murphy refused to leave and was being escorted to an exit when he punched the officer, the chief said.

Security staff and event attendees subdued Murphy and held him for police. They charged Murphy with simple assault and criminal trespassing and released him on a summons pending a court hearing.

Murphy then took to social media, saying he was hopping a bus and “leaving Bergen County for good…I ain’t never coming back.”

McGurr said police interviewed several people involved and haven’t been able to substantiate social media posts that Murphy made anti-Semitic remarks during the incident. He urged anyone with proof to contact Teaneck police: (201) 837-2600.

