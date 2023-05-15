Hackensack Man With Priors Charged With Attempted Murder In Paterson Shooting

Jamal Rollins, 29, was identified and captured by city police less than a week after the May 5 shooting near the corner of Pearl and Summer streets.

The 26-year-old victim, who arrived for treatment at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in a private vehicle, told responding police officers that he was in the car when he was shot.

Rollins has a criminal record that dates back more than a decade and includes arrests for dealing drugs -- and selling to minors, records on file in Superior Court in Hackensack show.

This time he was charged with two illegal weapons possession counts along with attempted murder following his arrest by city police near the corner of 16th Avenue and Carroll Street shortly before 4 p.m. last Thursday, May 11.

He has since remained held in the Bergen County Jail.

