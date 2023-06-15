Hackensack Laborer Sexually Assaulted 11-Year-Old Child Over A Decade Ago: Authorities

A joint investigation began three months ago into Ruben Saca, a 54-year-old married laborer, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said, after Hackensack police alerted members of his Special Victims Unit to complaints.

The alleged victim, who's now an adult, told them that the alleged assaults occurred in June 2012, records show. There is no statute of limitations for sexual assault in New Jersey.

Saca was arrested on Wednesday, June 14, after investigators determined that he’d sexually assaulted the victim “on multiple occasions,” Musella said on Thursday.

He remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail on charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment.

