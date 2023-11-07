Hackensack Kosher Pitmaster Spotlighted On New Show

The Wandering Que, located at 75 Burlews Court and appearing a is being profiled on the new TV show "Schmoozing and Cruising", streaming on ChaiFlicks and premiering on Thursday, Nov 16. The show begins streaming on Thursday, Nov. 16.

On "Schmoozing and Cruising", host CW Silverberg visits innovative kosher restaurants. ChaiFlicks describes itself as the leading streaming service for Jewish storytelling.

The pitmaster at The Wandering Que is Ari White, a native of El Paso. He bought a BBQ pit on Ebay and koshered it, delivering kosher BBQ to Jewish communities across 16 states at the height of the pandemic. Specializing in Texas BBQ, White swears by his brisket.

"We want it to make it so literally every bite that's on here is going to be amazing," White said on the show. "As long as we can find kosher meat and wood, we're smoking."

White said he caters to both Jews and non-Jews, who "followed their nose to the smoke."

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.