H-Mart Opening 16,800-Square-Foot Food Hall At NJ's Largest Mall

American Dream, in East Rutherford, announced H Mart will be opening a 16,860-square-foot food hall later this spring.

The food hall will be the largest in the northeast. Food offerings at H Mart will include Korean delicacies from Sang's Tofu & Grill and K-Town Hero, offering bulgogi beef brisket, fried chicken and gochujang pork belly by Hooni Kim.

Other fast-casual Asian dining options include:

The Bao: Specializing in Dim Sum, noodles and soup dumplings

Gold Miss: Donuts, hot dogs, ice cream, frozen yogurt and slush drinks

Gong Cha: Premium tea, bubble tea and coffee

BBQ Chicken: Fried chicken with a variety of sauces

Jeong’s Noodle: Noodle, seafood and chicken dishes

Wok Bar

Tous les Jours: An artisan bakery serving a unique selection of cakes, pastries, sandwiches and handcrafted beverages

Don Don Curry: Japanese Curry, Takoyaki, Tempura and Karaage

Let Them Talk: A selection of Korean drinks

The H Mart was originally announced in July 2019.

