Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan Save NJ Singer Nearly Sent Home On 'The Voice'

The 21-year-old native lost in one of the knockout rounds on last week's episode of "The Voice" on NBC: Hailey Mia was crowned the winner of the challenge.

But coaches Stefani and Horan each used a remaining steal with minutes to spare keeping Justine in the runnings, sending Caleb Sasser home.

John Legend called Justine's rendition of Harry Nilsson's "Without You" her best performance on the show yet.

While Stefani pled her case to be Justine's next coach, the Garden State native ultimately chose the former 1-D star.

"The Voice" airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 8 p.m.

