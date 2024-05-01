Scooter Driver Killed In Jersey Shore Crash Involving Police Officer Identified: State AG

Guyvenson Innocent, 35, of Beachwood, died in the crash on Monday, Apr. 15, the state Attorney General's office said in a news release on Wednesday, May 1. The crash happened on Route 35 South near Sunset Avenue in Ocean Township at around 9:08 p.m.

Investigators said Ocean Township police officer Ryan Deceglie was on duty when his marked vehicle and "multiple civilian vehicles" crashed. Officer Deceglie and the other drivers in the crash were not injured.

Innocent was driving a motor scooter and pronounced dead at the scene. According to his obituary, he was born in Haiti and grew up in Girardo, a neighborhood just south of Port-au-Prince.

Innocent was married at 24, arrived in the U.S. at 30, and lived in New Jersey for more than four years with his wife and daughter.

"After his secondary [studies], he got into diesel mechanics," Innocent's obituary said. "He worked for more than four foreign companies."

Innocent's funeral was held at Ely Funeral Home on Route 33 in Neptune on Saturday, Apr. 27. Mourners could also attend the service virtually via Zoom.

A 2019 state law requires the Attorney General's office to investigate anyone's death that happens "during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody."

"It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved," Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement.

Platkin also said the investigation was ongoing and no other information was being released.

