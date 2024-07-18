Gunman In Double Shooting That Wounded Clifton Woman, Paterson Man Held Pending Trial: Cops

Daeron L. Jones is accused of shooting a 56-year-old Clifton woman and 35-year-old Paterson man at Broadway and Main Street around 4:05 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In- Charge Isa Abbassi said.

The victims were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment of non-fatal gunshot wounds. Members of the Paterson Police Department were able to find a potential crime scene.

Jones was arrested in Paterson on Tuesday, July 16 and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and a slew of weapons offenses, police said.

The State has filed a motion for pretrial detention that will be scheduled before a Superior Court Judge.

