Gunman Charged In Quadruple Ohio Murder Linked To 2013 NJ Homicide

Martin Muniz, formerly of Camden, was charged on Monday, May 22, with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Jaime Molina, 45, of Camden, they said.

In Ohio, Muniz is accused of fatally shooting four people and injuring his 8-year-old niece at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre on Jan. 13, authorities in Ohio said.

On Cleveland police body cam footage, Muniz confessed to police, though he later pleaded not guilty, according to Cleveland19.

Muniz also confessed to the Camden killing to Cleveland detectives, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay alongside Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

On Oct. 30, 2013, at 1:26 p.m., officers from the Camden County Police Department Metro Division were dispatched to North Fifth and Cedar streets in Camden for a person suffering from a gunshot wound, they said.

Officers found the victim, later identified as Molina, unresponsive, not breathing, and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, they said. Molina was pronounced dead at Inspira Hospital at approximately 3:45 p.m. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Since October 2013, the investigation into Molina’s homicide remained active and ongoing.

On Jan. 14, 2023, CCPO Homicide Unit detectives were told that Muniz had been arrested in Cleveland, Ohio, during the course of an unrelated homicide investigation, they said.

At that time, Muniz provided information to detectives regarding Molina’s death that resulted in Muniz being charged, they said. Muniz remains in custody at the Cuyahoga County Jail, in Cleveland, OH.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.