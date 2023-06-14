Gun That Shoots Pepper Spray Seized, Man Charged With Robbing Ex-Friend At Rochelle Park Hotel

Moses Jean, 33, of Plainfield was charged with robbery, making terroristic threats and unlawful possession of an imitation firearm, Rochelle Park Police Capt. James DePreta said.

The 36-year-old victim from Paterson told police that Jean arrived at the Ramada Inn on Passaic Street on Tuesday, June 13, looking to collect money that he was owed.

"The suspect demanded his money and a physical altercation ensued," DePreta said.

Jean brandished what the victim believed to be a handgun, assaulted him and fled with the former friend's iPhone, the captain said.

Jean returned to the hotel for some reason and was stopped by Paramus police on the other side of the parking lot, DePreta said.

Inside his Nissan Altima, in plain view, was the stolen cellphone, he said.

A search turned up the Bryna HD brand pepper ball gun, the captain said.

The victim got his phone back and Jean was sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained on Wednesday.

Sgt. Franklin Laboy, Detectives Brian Cobb and Brian Gallina and Officers Evan Migliore and Anthony Ferrulli worked the case, DePreta said.

