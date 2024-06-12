Guerriero Gelato Shutters Morristown Location

The Morristown location, which opened just last year on South Street, has shut its doors and is getting new ownership, the store announced on social media.

"Morristown, we had fun, we shared laughs, and memories," the store wrote on Instagram. "It was a disservice to you spreading ourselves so thin and we know the new owner has the time to manage and make sure you have the experience you deserve. Morristown you will always have our 💜."

Customers expressed their sadness about the closure in the comments section.

"You will be missed," said one commenter. "You provided Morristown with so many tasty memories that will not be forgotten!"

"I’m so very sorry to hear this," said another commenter. "Wishing you good health and much deserved relaxation."

Guerriero still has locations in Teaneck, Montclair, Caldwell and West Orange.

