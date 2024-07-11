Guerriero Gelato Shutters Flagship North Jersey Location

A month after announcing the closure of its location in Morristown, the gelateria announced it will be closing its Montclair location in October after 10 years.

"This is very emotional for us," the company wrote on social media. "This was the first shop we built out ourselves. We made friendships that will last a lifetime."

The eatery said while the Montclair store remains popular, they cannot keep up with rising taxes, rent, cost of living, labor and food.

"We hope that we can all make progress against the ridiculous cost of living and goods, and an opportunity opens for us to return to town in the future under more manageable circumstances," the store said.

The store said employees will be relocated to its other locations in Teaneck, West Orange and Caldwell. Patrons expressed sadness on social media.

'So sad," said one commenter. "You’ve been a terrific neighbor—so supportive of school groups. And my family loves your ice cream and gelato. Will have to follow you to the next closest shop."

"You are amazing and we will always be grateful for your compassion and generosity," said another commenter.

