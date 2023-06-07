Gruesome Details Released In Murder Of NJ Mom Norelis Mendoza

Gregory Mallard is believed to have run the 32-year-old Lindenwold mom over multiple times before dumping her body along Route 440.

** WARNING: The following news article contains information that some may find upsetting. Reader discretion is advised. **

The criminal complaint, released by the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, paints a picture of the final harrowing moments of Mendoza's life.

Mendoza, who had two young daughters, was last seen leaving her mother's house in Jersey City on the evening of Saturday, May 13 and never returned home.

Her body was found along Route 440 Wednesday, May 17. Mallard, who was in a relationship with Mendoza, was slapped with charges of first degree murder and multiple charges of improperly disposing of human remains.

That night, Mendoza and Mallard were together at the American Dream Mall, driving a blue Dodge Ram and a bar on Bay Street, according to the complaint. They later went to a McDonald's on Communipaw Avenue. They left the McDonald's at 4:20 a.m. with Mallard driving and Mendoza in the passenger seat.

At 4:31 a.m., footage obtained by police shows Mendoza running toward the intersection of Burma Road and Thomas McGovern Avenue in Jersey City and being struck by a blue Dodge Ram from behind on the early morning of Sunday, May 14, according to the complaint.

The vehicle then makes a U-turn and drives over Mendoza. Mallard is then observed exiting the vehicle and placing Mendoza in the passenger side of the vehicle, according to the complaint. Footage also shows the vehicle near a railroad track parallel toRoute 440 South, where Mendoza's body was found, according to the complaint.

Further footage shows Mallard washing and vacuuming the interior and exterior of the vehicle later that morning, according to the complaint.

Mallard had a history of stalking, harassing and making threats to Mendoza, according to the complaint.

