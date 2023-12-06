Group Of Kids Threw Rocks At Man's Car Before He Was Stabbed 2X At NJ Mall Parking Garage: Cops

Police said only that the man suffered two puncture wounds, one to his lower abdomen and another to the upper left side of his stomach, around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, in a parking garage at Newport Centre in Jersey City.

"It appears the incident occurred after 5-6 juveniles allegedly threw rocks and other objects at his vehicle," a city spokeswoman said.

Responding officers administered aid until EMTs arrived and transported the victim to the hospital. He was in stable condition as of press time.

Further details around the incident were unclear, however, the Jersey Journal reported that the man had confronted the group.

