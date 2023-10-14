Group HUG: Lyndhurst Pupils Thank First Responders For Saving Their School

The K-through-2nd graders from Washington School thanked Lyndhurst's local heroes for saving their school after a blaze broke out in the basement last month.

Township police were first on the scene at the Ridge Road school shortly after 6 p.m. Sept. 16.

Responding firefighters were met by high heat, as well as thick smoke that obscured all visibility, 1st Assistant Fire Chief Paul Haggerty said.

They still managed to keep the two-alarm fire contained to the classroom.Everything worked in their favor, from smoke detectors to the school being empty at the time to an aggressive attack, Haggerty said.

The pupils were temporarily located to three different schools while everything was cleaned up.

National Fire Prevention Week brought them to the township's fire headquarters on Deerfield Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 11. It also gave them the opportunity to say thanks to the firefighters, police and EMS workers who help keep them safe.

"They prepared a sign with all of the students' thumbprints and showed a video of the students saying a poem," PTA President Danielle McWilliams said.

It being National Fire Prevention Week (Oct 8-14), the youngsters also left the visit with assignments.

Their homework, Haggerty said, was to "make sure they have working carbon monoxide detectors in their homes."

