Ground Stop Issued For Newark Airport Following Earthquake

Departures at Newark International Airport are grounded following a 4.8 earthquake that hit New Jersey on Friday, April 5.

Newark Airport

 Photo Credit: Fan Railer/Wikimedia Commons
Sam Barron

The order was issued by the Federal Aviation Administration at 11:05 a.m. and runs until 12:30 p.m. for departing flights. AirTran service at the airport is also temporarily suspended, though shuttle buses are available at terminals and stations.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the ground stop, which was also issued for John F. Kennedy International Airport, was in case of aftershocks.

Arrivals are delayed 45 minutes according to the FAA.

