Ground Level Beach Club Among Highlights Of Luxury Athletic Club Coming To Jersey Shore

The Life Time facility in Middletown, its eighth in New Jersey, is expected to be complete in 2024. Click here to get on the wait list.

Once finished, Life Time Middletown – Red Bank will provide a highly personalized, luxury approach to health and wellness with modern architecture, beautiful spaces and an abundance of amenities.

Highlights include:

Three-floor building with an additional 50,000-square-foot, ground level outdoor beach club and bistro with leisure and lap pools, a whirlpool, resort-style seating and cafe.

4-level parking garage (accessible by Life Time card only and not open to nearby park and ride)

Dedicated space and studios for exclusive group fitness, cycle, yoga and Pilates programming; one-on-one personal training and small group GTX, UltraFit and Alpha Training

More than 400 pieces of best-in-class cardiovascular and resistance training equipment

One full-size basketball court with Ultimate Hoops leagues

Three indoor pickleball courts

A dedicated Kids Academy, for kids ages three months to 11. This space is nearly 10,000-sf, including their own basketball court, tumbling studio, art room, learning lab, yoga room and more. Kids will have a heyday.

LifeCafe, a nutrition-focused fast-casual restaurant featuring a full menu, Meals to Go and grab and go assortments, along with Peet’s coffee, proprietary nutritional supplements and more

LifeSpa, a full-service salon and spa for hair, body and nails

Dressing rooms with whirlpools, saunas, steam rooms and complimentary towels and lockers

The investment will bring more than 150 new full and part-time jobs once completed. Team members receive a complimentary membership.

Life Time has been well-received New Jersey and the demographics, and economic growth in the area make Middletown a desirable location for Life Time.

Life Time has existing locations in Bridgewater, Montvale, Berkeley Heights, Florham Park, Hackensack, Mount Laurel and Princeton.

