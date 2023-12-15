Grinch Steals From Santa In North Jersey Holiday Crime Spree (Video)

After being busted in Paramus and Clifton, the green creature set his sights on North Bergen.

A video posted by police shows the man whose heart is two sizes too small stealing a red bin from Santa Claus, only to be immediately busted by officers riding in on motorcycles.

The Grinch is led away by an officer in an elf costume, but not before he exchanges thumbs down with Santa.

Thankfully, Santa got his bin back while the officers cheer saving Santa and guaranteeing everyone who celebrates in North Bergen a Merry Christmas.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.