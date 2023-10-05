Grandson Of Original Callahan's Owner Sets Opening Date On New Bergen County Hot Dog Shop

1950s Originals, which is owned by Dan DeMiglio, the grandson of the original owner of Callahan's announced it is hosting its grand opening in Westwood on Sunday, Oct. 15 beginning at 11 a.m.

“I’m so excited to start fresh with a brand new business — it’s like having a blank canvas," DeMiglio said in a statement when he announced 1950s Originals. "This is my chance to start over and dream bigger. "But to me, it’s not always about the brand name. It’s about the people on your team, and our team is truly incredible."

DeMiglio revived Callahan's in Norwood, from 2015 to 2020.

The hot dogs will be exclusive to 1950s, with original (pork and beef) and signature (just beef) hot dogs from Thumann's, a meat wholesaler in Carlstadt.

DeMiglio said on Facebook said he wanted to move forward and create his own name.

"I just opened a new company to start on a clean canvas of creative freedom and tastebud truths," DeMiglio wrote. "I know God is blessing me to continue this dream in honor of my grandfather."

1950s Originals is located at 325 Broadway, in Westwood

