Grandparents, Uncle Believed Killed By 23-Year-Old Family Member In NJ Remembered

Dilipkumar and Bindu Brahmbhatt were shot and killed by their 23-year-old grandson, Om Brahmbhatt, who also killed his 38-year-old uncle, Yashkumar Brahmbhatt, Monday, Nov. 27 in South Plainfield, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

The three Brahmbhatts were found dead with gunshot wounds at the Traditions condo complex on Coppola Drive around 9 a.m.

"Yash" Brahmbhatt leaves behind a 4-year-old son, a wife, and a sister, Rinku. His LinkedIn profile shows he is from Rutherford and worked for Verizon. Yash also appears to have an extensive background in finance, his LinkedIn page says.

Om Brahmbhatt was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and is facing weapons offenses, is being held in the Middlesex County Jail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.