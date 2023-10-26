Gov. Murphy Mocks NJ School District That Canceled Halloween Celebrations

The governor tweeted his displeasure after the South Orange-Maplewood School District in Essex County announced it was canceling all Halloween activities and that no one will be wearing costumes.

Murphy's tweet has been viewed more than 1 million times. Superintendent Ronald Taylor said the district weighed whether school-sponsored Halloween activities create financial hardships on students and families, whether they violate the dignity of some students, either culturally or religiously and if Halloween activities cause tensions with the equity and access values at SOMSD.

"I know this may make some uncomfortable and elicit some challenges across our community," Taylor said. ""However, in the end, I feel these recommendations align with SOMSD’s commitment to building equity, fostering inclusion, and building a sense of belonging throughout our schools."

Apparently the governor did not agree. The tweet was even boosted by the state's official Twitter account.

Elementary schools will be hosting fall/harvest festivals instead, Taylor said.

