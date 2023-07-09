Gov. Murphy Booed Off Stage During Jersey Shore Concert (Video)

Video posted to Twitter on July 8 by Matty Rooney, attorney and host of "The Matt Rooney Show," shows New Jersey's governor being booed off stage at Red Rock Tap + Grill in Red Bank, during a performance by Brian Kirk and the Jerks.

Murphy, wearing a red button-down, was apparently invited on stage by the band, when the crowd erupted in boos.

"Hey, what did I tell you guys?" Kirk says to the crowd as Murphy makes his way off stage. "Listen to me. He didn't want to hear that.

"He's a buddy of mine, this is not about politics. He's a friend of mine, do not do that please. Out of respect for my friend."

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.