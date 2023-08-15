Gotcha! Thief Crashes Wayne Pizza Delivery Vehicle, Haledon Police Smash Window To Seize Him

Victor Rivera-Davila, 44 of Wayne, didn’t go peacefully, Wayne Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

It began around 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, when township officers were called to Anthony Franco’s Pizza on Hamburg Turnpike, the captain said.

The driver told them that he was inside between deliveries when his car was stolen.

Moments after an alert went out to surrounding towns, Rivera-Davila hit multiple vehicles while speeding through Haledon, Daly said.

Haledon police found the disabled vehicle and tried to take Rivera-Davila into custody, the captain said.

He tried to drive away while refusing to get out of the car, however, leaving the officers no choice but to smash a window and forcibly remove him, Daly said.

An EMS crew was tending to Rivera-Davila's injuries when Wayne Officer Kyle Criger arrived and took custody of him, the captain said.

Rivera-Davila was charged with theft and released on a summons under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law before he was taken to a local hospital.

