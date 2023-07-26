A Few Clouds 86°

Gotcha! Sheriff's Detectives Capture Wanted Paterson Teen Hiding Out In City Of Passaic

A wanted 18-year-old Paterson man was captured in the city of Passaic by county sheriff's detectives a few days after he'd given them the slip, authorities said.

Jensi Ortega
Jerry DeMarco
Jensi Ortega had been arrested in Clifton on June 29 on aggravated assault charges stemming from an incident on May 27, records show.

A judge released him the same day.

Passaic County Bureau of Narcotics detectives tried to stop Ortega's Hyundai last Friday, July 21. But he sped off, Detective Sgt. Stephan Lantigua said.

The detectives tracked Ortega to a house at the corner of Poplar and Cedar streets in Passaic, then seized him with help from detectives with the sheriff's Fugitive Warrant Squad.

Ortega was charged with eluding and then released, although it wasn't clear why.

