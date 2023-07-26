Gotcha! Sheriff's Detectives Capture Wanted Paterson Teen Hiding Out In City Of Passaic

Jensi Ortega had been arrested in Clifton on June 29 on aggravated assault charges stemming from an incident on May 27, records show.

A judge released him the same day.

Passaic County Bureau of Narcotics detectives tried to stop Ortega's Hyundai last Friday, July 21. But he sped off, Detective Sgt. Stephan Lantigua said.

The detectives tracked Ortega to a house at the corner of Poplar and Cedar streets in Passaic, then seized him with help from detectives with the sheriff's Fugitive Warrant Squad.

Ortega was charged with eluding and then released, although it wasn't clear why.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.