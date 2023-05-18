GOTCHA! Police Converge, Burglary Duo Caught Redhanded In Northvale

A 911 call alerted police to a burglary in progress on Snedeker Place at 1:40 p.m. May 18, Northvale Police Chief Howard Ostrow said.

Ostrow’s officers and their colleagues from Norwood were the first on the scene, the chief said.

Norwood police immediately grabbed a suspect in the backyard of the burglarized home, Ostrow said.

Northvale police chased down the other, he said.

Both were brought to a nearby medical facility for evaluations, the chief said.

Neither could be immediately identified, Ostrow said. Charges were pending until then.

The chief thanked his colleagues from Norwood, Closter, Demarest and Harrington Park, as well as members of the Harrington Park Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

