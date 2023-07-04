Gotcha! North Arlington, Lyndhurst Police Nab Armed Teen Trio Thanks To Residents' Calls

North Arlington police issued an alert after getting calls from residents on Stover Avenue and Noel Drive, Capt. Robert Reilly said.

Within minutes, Lyndhurst Police Officer Michael Carrino had their Altima stopped on Ridge Road.

Azize Rahee Durant, 19, and his two passengers – one 16, the other 17 – were turned over to North Arlington police after they were found carrying the guns, one of which had been reported stolen out of Pennsylvania, Reilly said.

Durant was charged with two counts of employing juveniles in the commission of crimes, as well as three counts of burglary and one of theft. He was sent to the Bergen County Jail only to have a judge in Hackensack release him the following day, records show.

The minors were both sent to the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center in Teterboro after police signed delinquency complaints charging both with illegal weapons possession, theft, burglary, conspiracy and criminal attempt.

A judge in the Family Division of Superior Court in Hackensack will handle their cases behind closed doors because of their ages.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.