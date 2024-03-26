Gotcha! Hit-And-Run Driver Who Struck Paramus Officer At Mall ID'd, Captured, Chief Says

Officers were investigating the use of credit cards stolen from vehicles at the Garden State Plaza when a black Honda CRV sped through the lower-level parking garage just before 8:30 p.m. Jan. 29, Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

Officer Michael Cleary was clipped by the car, whose driver kept going, Guidetti said.

Cleary was treated for a knee injury at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood. Meanwhile, a manhunt began.

Through "meticulous investigative work," the chief said, Paramus Police Detective Thomas Holden identified the driver -- Manuel Jimenez, 23, of Manhattan.

A task force was assembled consisting of Paramus police, members of the FBI - NY Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, DEA NY, Westchester District Attorney’s Office, NYPD, Yonkers police and Port Authority police.

Jiminez remained held Tuesday pending extradition to New Jersey to face charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, eluding, ID theft, false impersonation and motor vehicle burglaries.

