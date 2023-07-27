Overcast 78°

Gotcha! Ex-Con Wanted In July 4th Shooting At Deadly Paterson Corner Nabbed By City Police

Paterson police captured an ex-con wanted for shooting two young men on one of the city’s deadliest street corners on the Fourth of July.

Anderson Martinez
Jerry DeMarco
Anderson Martinez, 26, was identified by detectives as the shooter who wounded the pair – one 19, the other 20 – near the notorious intersection of Essex and Madison streets.

Both men arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in a private vehicle. They survived their injuries and an investigation progressed.

Police nabbed Martinez in the area of 21st Avenue and Chestnut Street, a half-dozen blocks from the shooting scene – at 3 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said in a joint announcement Thursday.

Martinez has since remained held in the Bergen County Jail, charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses that include possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

