Gotcha: Citizens ID Assailant Who Broke Eye Socket Of Patron At Lyndhurst Wendy's: Police

Eric Martinez, 28, fled the Wendy’s on Ridge Road after bashing the Belleville man in an entirely unprovoked attack as the victim waited online around 3:30 p.m. last Thursday, Sept. 14, Lyndhurst Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Lynchurst Officer Joseph White retrieved surveillance images that were then published (see collage above), the lieutenant said.

Soon calls began coming in.

Police had obtained an arrest warrant when Martinez chose to surrender.

He was charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct and booked on Tuesday, Sept. 19 into the Bergen County Jail, where he has remained.

Auteri thanked all the citizens who responded to the police call for assistance.

“They really came through,” he said.

