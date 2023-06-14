Gotcha! Accused Hackensack Park Shooter Seized By SWAT In Little Falls

Members of the Bergen County Regional SWAT team tossed in "flash-bang" stun grenades before seizing Bryant Kyron Dula, 29, at the Colonial Hill Gardens apartments just off Route 46 around 5:30 a.m. June 14, law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the arrest told Daily Voice.

Dula -- also known as "Feva Five" -- has a lengthy adult criminal history that began shortly after he turned 18, records show.

Bergen County prosecutor's detectives charged him on Wednesday with three counts of attempted murder, as well as weapons offenses that include possession of firearms as a convicted felon, in connection with the May 23 shooting.

All of the charges are first degree, which each carry a minimum 10 years in prison -- at the very least -- for a conviction, and much longer when there are multiples.

Dula was booked into the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella was expected to announce the arrest sometime Wednesday afternoon.

Police who'd responded to Clay and Second streets near Carver Park around 5:30 p.m. May 23 found a 35-year-old man with a graze wound, Musella said last month.

A 40-year-old man, meanwhile, arrived at Hackensack University Medical Center in a private vehicle, the prosecutor said.

The shooter, who witnesses said was wearing a blue hoodie, was said to have fled south on 3rd Street in a silver Honda.

Unconfirmed reports were that the vehicle was involved in a crash in Teaneck.

"Omg I just heard like 20 shots," an area resident posted.

One witness said an AR15-type rifle was used. Another said police found a handgun at the scene, suggesting a possible exchange of gunfire.

Dula, formerly of Bogota and Englewood, has been arrested at Carver Park multiple times, records show, including once when a city officer who crashed a drug deal sustained a pair of ankle fractures after the suspects resisted in April 2013.

Hackensack Officer Suffers Ankle Fractures In Drug Arrest Scuffle

Three years ago, Dula was captured at the Teaneck Marriott at Glenpointe by county prosecutor's detectives and local police on a warrant charging him with a shooting in Middlesex County. A gun reportedly was recovered in his room.

