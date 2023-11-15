Bad Parking Job Leads Officers To 1,800 Ecstasy Pills, Cocaine On NY Man In NJ: Cops

At 8:23 p.m., police saw Noah Gregg improperly park his 2009 Acura TL, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said. The license plate affixed to his vehicle was not on file, Miller said.

Gregg denied any knowledge of the vehicle despite being observed exiting it by police, Miller said. Police were suspicious and summoned Brix, the Secaucus Police K-9 to the scene, Miller said. Brix sniffed out that narcotics were in the vehicle, Miller said.

Gregg was found with over 1,800 pills of suspected ecstasy and 4.5 ounces of suspected cocaine, Miller said. He was charged with multiple counts of possession, Miller said.

