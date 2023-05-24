Good Boy! Service Dog Gets Diploma From Seton Hall University

Justin, a service dog for student Grace Mariani, received his own special diploma at the ceremony held at the Prudential Center in Newark after accompanying her to all of her classes. Mariani, a Mahwah resident, earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree. After Mariani received her diploma, Seton Hall President Dr. Joseph Nye had a special treat for Justin.

The six-year-old yellow lab/golden retriever mix, who was wearing his own cap for the occasion, sniffed out the diploma before deciding it was time to enter the real world and accepted it, as the crowd cheered and yelled his name..

Mariani, who graduated magna cum laude, plans to become a teacher with Justin at her side.

