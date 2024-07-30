Golf Course Near Ex-Playboy Club Vandalized, NJ Town's Mayor Says (Video)

Vernon Mayor Anthony Rossi posted a video on Facebook of the vandalism at Great Gorge Golf Course, which is located next to the site of a former resort, that previously had a Playboy Club in the 70s and 80s.

The video shows the 27-hole golf course torn up from what appears to be tire tracks.

"If you have any information on who did this please contact the Vernon Police Dept at 973-764-615," Rossi said.

