Golf Course Near Ex-Playboy Club Vandalized, NJ Town's Mayor Says (Video)

A golf course located next to a former Playboy Club was vandalized in Sussex County on Saturday, July 27, authorities said.

Vernon Township Mayor Anthony Rossi golfs at Great Gorge Country Club.

 Photo Credit: Mayor Anthony Rossi
Sam Barron

Vernon Mayor Anthony Rossi posted a video on Facebook of the vandalism at Great Gorge Golf Course, which is located next to the site of a former resort, that previously had a Playboy Club in the 70s and 80s.

The video shows the 27-hole golf course torn up from what appears to be tire tracks.

"If you have any information on who did this please contact the Vernon Police Dept at 973-764-615," Rossi said.

To view the video, click here.

