'Golden Bachelor' Could End In Heartbreak For NJ Grandmother: 'I Love Them Both'

The problem is that he loves them both.

Turner made his feelings clear to both Theresa Nist, a grandmother from Shrewsbury, and Leslie Fhima of them on the Thursday, Nov. 16 episode of ABC's "Golden Bachelor."

But on Nov. 30, he'll have to choose just one.

Turner had a day-date and night in the fantasy suite with both women on the most recent episode, filmed in Costa Rica. He said what he loves about Fhima is the excitement and her adventurousness, while Nist makes him feel "warm and safe."

He told Fhima: "I have to have you with morning coffee, I have to have you when I go to bed at night. There's no one else I'd rather figure it out with."

He then told the cameras he vowed to be 100 % committed for the rest of his life.

After a night in the fantasy suite, Turner had his date with Nist.

"Theresa is a gentle person and a good soul," he told cameras. "She is the ideal women... but at the same time, I'm thinking, what's Leslie doing right now?"

Turner said he had an incredible conversation with Nist, who, like him, lost her spouse.

He told her off-camera he loved her but on camera said only "You know how I feel about you," after she told him she loved him and was crazy about him.

Nist said she had been waiting a long time to hear those words from Turner.

But Turner has a difficult choice to make.

"I'm in love with both of them and in each case I've told them 'I love you,'" he said. "With each of them I can see a life together. As hard as it is, I think I made my decision. Someone is going to come out of this situation hurt beyond what I could imagine."

The next episode of the "Golden Bachelor" airs Thursday, Nov. 30 on ABC.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.