Light Rain Fog/Mist 50°

SHARE

'Golden Bachelor' Coming To NJ? Widow Makes It To Hometown Dates On ABC Dating Show

Could the "Golden Bachelor" be headed to New Jersey.

<p>Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist.</p>

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist.

 Photo Credit: ABC/John Fleenor
<p>The final three: Theresa Nist, Leslie and Faith Martin, are bringing Gerry Turner home to their families.</p>

The final three: Theresa Nist, Leslie and Faith Martin, are bringing Gerry Turner home to their families.

 Photo Credit: ABC/John Fleenor
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Theresa Nist, a 70-year-old widow from Shrewsbury, has made it to the final three of ABC's hit senior dating show.

She, along with Leslie Fhima and Faith Martin, will introduce 72-year-old Gerry Turner to their families on this week's episode.

Nist's grandsons are seen in an episode preview playing football with Turner, and one tells him "I think you should be our new Paw Paw."

Nist seemed to have made a lasting impression on Turner, stripping down to her birthday suit (kinda!) in the season premiere. They've since been on several one-on-one dates, having bonded over both losing a spouse.

Tune into ABC on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. to watch.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE