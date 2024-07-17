Goffle Creamery Voted Best Ice Cream In North Jersey: Meet High School Sweethearts Behind It

If you grew up in Wayne, you know it: The brown barn with red and white signage. You could grab a cone at the walk-up window or sit in a booth or at a bar.

The Pennas enjoyed many an ice cream cone at the Old Barn Milk Bar in their summers dating through Wayne Valley High School.

The two got married in 2012 and in August 2021, they opened Goffle Creamery 686 Goffle Road in Hawthorne. The Pennas always envisioned creating a shoppe that would be an ode to places like the Old Barn Milk Bar.

"When we came across the space we just knew it would be the perfect traditional shoppe where we could build a place that captured the true New Jersey summer experience," the Pennas, of Wayne, tell Daily Voice.

With its walk-up window and sweet nostalgic treats, it certainly is.

Earlier this week, Goffle Creamery was voted the Best Ice Cream Shop in North Jersey in the Daily Voice ice cream competition. GC earned 976 votes from Daily Voice readers, while Francy's in Bergenfield followed with 769 votes.

"It's been a blessing," Alyssa said in regards to running Goffle Creamery.

"Our space is really tiny and we were bummed we couldn't have a walk-in, but it's been a blessing because we've created a whole atmosphere in the parking lot. Our customer go crazy for us."

Sometimes, it's so busy that the Pennas have to close off the parking lot to additional customers.

When they were first getting started, they had the whole family pitching in, as Alyssa works by day as a TV makeup artist and Vinnie as an officer with the Passaic County Sheriff's Office. His first job, though, was supervising at an ice cream shop.

The Pennas also also have two daughters to look after: Victoria, who's 7, and Aviana, who's 3. They say the girls are developing their same penchant for ice cream.

"They pick up on that love, and we love it too," Alyssa said.

This season, Goffle Creamery has doubled its menu to include gourmet milkshakes, fresh cookie sandwiches, parfaits, mixers, cakes, novelties and even pup cups.

Their most popular ice cream flavors are cookies and cream and mint chocolate chip, though Goffle Creamery has become well known for its soft serve.

Scroll through the GC Google Reviews and you'll find almost each one raving about the customer service. The Pennas say they sometimes time how fast the line moves to make sure their staff is working efficiently.

"Our customers don't have to come out to us but they do, and we want to give them a wonderful experience," Alyssa said.

"Besides serving a premium product, we pride ourselves on family and community. We want to provide the best customer service to ensure our amazing customers are able to create a lasting memory with their families.

"And in turn, even though we have had our challenges, like opening during a pandemic, we have truly gained a family from our wonderful customer base and staff. Their support in this poll just proves it.

Ice cream. Family style.

There are banana splits. There are root beer floats. There's nostalgia.

The Pennas feel they've achieved that initial goal, and it's been fulfilling: "But we're just getting started," they said. "While we are committed to tradition, we strive to continue to grow."

Goffle Creamery, 686 Goffle Road, Hawthorne

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.