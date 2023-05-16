Gluten-Free Bakery ‘Defying Gravitea’ Opens In Pequannock (LOOK INSIDE)

According to its website, the bakery is owned by pro-figure fitness competitor Gina R. Cassese, who studied Exercise and Nutrition and the Culinary Arts and “strugg[led] for years with body-image issues” before discovering that she had gluten/dairy intolerances and an autoimmune condition that caused inflammation.

Cassese’s recipes are revamps of her family’s traditional favorites, landing her the title of “OG of gluten-free since 1993.” Her menu features classic breakfast dishes like pancakes, avocado toast, and crepes, light lunches like flatbreads, soups, and salads, and desserts crafted daily.

“Defying Gravitea is born out of Gina’s strength to overcome obstacles in life and the kitchen,” reads its website. “Baking itself is a science that requires specific measurements and techniques for items to rise and set correctly. Using alternatives to traditional flour and dairy sources creates new obstacles in finding that perfect balance.”

Cassese's vision was also made possible with help from Kickstarter campaign backers who pledged more than $20,000.

The bakery is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays are reserved for special events.

Scroll down to view additional photos, including an inspirational quote from Wicked protagonist Elphaba that’s been plastered to the wall in the spirit of true authenticity:

“Now you can have your (gluten-free) cake and eat it too, to another level!” reads the post. “Just another example that when we come together we are limitless and can defy gravity!”

Follow Defying Gravitea on Facebook for more updates.

Defying Gravitea, 211 Newark Pompton Turnpike Pequannock, NJ 07440

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.