Glen Rock PD: Fair Lawn Teen In RT 208 Crash Says Oakland, Elmwood Park Men Laid Hands On Her

A 19-year-old Fair Lawn passenger involved in a crash on Route 208 told Glen Rock police that one passenger in the other vehicle assaulted her and another touched her, authorities said.

Officers took an accident report and advised those involved of their rights to file complaints in Glen Rock Municipal Court. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)
Jerry DeMarco
Officers didn’t witness any assaults or immediately find any independent witnesses to corroborate the allegations following the crash on the westbound highway near the Lincoln Avenue overpass last Friday, Sept. 1, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

A 35-year-old Oakland man whom the woman claimed hit her said she was the one who actually struck him in the face, the chief said.

The other passenger, a 31-year-old Elmwood Park man, told police that he didn’t touch her, either.

Police told them all that they could sign complaints in Municipal Court if they wanted, Ackermann said.

The officers also took the accident report, the chief said, adding that both vehicles were driven from the scene without further incident.

