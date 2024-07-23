Fog/Mist 72°

SHARE

Glass Wine Fridge, Play Theater Among Crown Jewels Of Luxe Bergen County Home Listed At $4.19M

A Bergen County home sprinkled with luxury amenities is new to the market at just under $4.2 million.

The wine fridge at 324 Hardenburg Ave., Demarest.

The wine fridge at 324 Hardenburg Ave., Demarest.

Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest.

324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest.

Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
The wine fridge at 324 Hardenburg Ave., Demarest.

The wine fridge at 324 Hardenburg Ave., Demarest.

 Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
The wine fridge at 324 Hardenburg Ave., Demarest.

The wine fridge at 324 Hardenburg Ave., Demarest.

Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
324 Hardenburg Ave., Demarest.

324 Hardenburg Ave., Demarest.

Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
324 Hardenburg Ave., Demarest.

324 Hardenburg Ave., Demarest.

Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest.

324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest.

Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest.

324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest.

Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest.

324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest.

Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest.

324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest.

Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest.

324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest.

Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest.

324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest.

Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest - walk-in closet.

324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest - walk-in closet.

 Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest.

324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest.

Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest.

324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest.

Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest.

324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest.

Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest.

324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest.

Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest - deck overlooking the pool from the primary suite.

324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest - deck overlooking the pool from the primary suite.

 Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The 10,000-square-foot home at 324 Hardenburgh Ave., in Demarest boasts six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and is listed by Corcoran Infinity Properties agent Roi Klipper.

The modern home was custom-built complete with a two-story entry foyer and soaring 10- to 12-foot ceilings on the first and second floors. 

The crown jewel of the first level may be the all-glass wine ridge located in the open kitchen, family room, and dining room. The kitchen itself is a chef's dream, the listing says, featuring marble countertops, a waterfall island, and top-tier appliances. 

The first floor also includes a powder room and an office with a full bath.

The primary bedroom is located on the upper level, complete with walk-in his-and-hers closes, a spa-like bathroom, and a cozy sitting room. Attached to the primary suite is a deck that overlooks the backyard,  boasting an in-ground pool. 

The finished basement is home to a unique theater room with a mini stage and curtains, a gym, a play room, nanny quarters, a recreation area and a full bathroom.

A covered patio in the back includes a television and eating area that opens to the pool.

Click here for the complete listing from Corcoran Infinity Properties.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE