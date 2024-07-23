Glass Wine Fridge, Play Theater Among Crown Jewels Of Luxe Bergen County Home Listed At $4.19M

The 10,000-square-foot home at 324 Hardenburgh Ave., in Demarest boasts six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and is listed by Corcoran Infinity Properties agent Roi Klipper.

The modern home was custom-built complete with a two-story entry foyer and soaring 10- to 12-foot ceilings on the first and second floors.

The crown jewel of the first level may be the all-glass wine ridge located in the open kitchen, family room, and dining room. The kitchen itself is a chef's dream, the listing says, featuring marble countertops, a waterfall island, and top-tier appliances.

The first floor also includes a powder room and an office with a full bath.

The primary bedroom is located on the upper level, complete with walk-in his-and-hers closes, a spa-like bathroom, and a cozy sitting room. Attached to the primary suite is a deck that overlooks the backyard, boasting an in-ground pool.

The finished basement is home to a unique theater room with a mini stage and curtains, a gym, a play room, nanny quarters, a recreation area and a full bathroom.

A covered patio in the back includes a television and eating area that opens to the pool.

