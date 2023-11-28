Giants QB 'Tommy Cutlets' Signing Autographs At Wayne Sandwich Shop

DeVito, the rookie starting quarterback for Big Blue, will be signing autographs at Primo Hoagies in Wayne at 1168 Hamburg Turnpike on Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

This is DeVito's first public autograph appearance, the sandwich shop said. DeVito is a Cedar Grove native and Don Bosco graduate.

In honor of DeVito's love for his mother's chicken cutlets, Primo Hoagies is offering 15 percent off on all primo size chicken cutlet hoagies.

DeVito was thrust into emergency action in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders following a season-ending injury to starter Daniel Jones and then a rib injury to backup Tyrod Taylor.

In Sunday's 10-7 win over the Patriots, DeVito threw for 191 yards and one touchdown. That game followed a breakout win over the Commanders, where he threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-19 thrashing.

DeVito said he lives at home with his parents and that his mother still makes his bed and takes care of him. For more information on the signing, click here.

