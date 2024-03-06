Get Loud! Two Cities In NJ Named Noisiest Cities In America

Jersey City and Newark made the top 5 on a new list of the noisiest cities in America, compiled by Steel Guard Safety Products. Jersey City ranked 3rd, while Newark was 4th. New York City and Chicago topped the list.

"There’s no way around it – Jersey City is often one big traffic jam," Steel Guard said.

With 3,139 cars commuting per square per day, Jersey City was one of the higher scoring cities for traffic noise, Steel Guard said. And while Jersey City's public transportation earns plaudits for being environmental friendly, it also contributes to noise issues, Steel Guard said. Overall, Jersey City had a noise score of 93.

Newark's reputation as a place people pass through, whether it be via Newark Airport or taking the train to Penn Station earned its high noise ranking, Steel Guard said. Overall, Newark had a noise score of 92.

To view the list, click here.

