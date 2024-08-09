Gerald 'Jerry' McMinn, Owner Of NJ Ice Cream Institution, Longtime EMT Dies At 93

An Army Veteran widely known across North Jersey as the owner of the Old Barn Milk Bar in Wayne, died on Wednesday, Aug. 7, according to his obituary on the Scanlan Funeral Home website.

Jerry graduated from Butler High School and later served in the U.S. Army. While volunteering at the St. Joseph's Hospital emergency room in Paterson, he met his wife, "the love of his life," Joan.

Jerry was also a life member of the Pompton Lakes Riverdale First Aid Squad, having dedicated more than 65 years to the force. The squad's building was named in Jerry's honor in 2010, "a small gesture to recognize the immense contributions he made," the organization said.

That same year, the “Gerald McMinn Award” was established to recognize a member annually for exceptional "Jerry-like" service and dedication.

According to the squad, Jerry responded to more than 300 ambulance calls per year, delivered 13 babies, and saved countless lives before retiring at 86 years old, "leaving behind an incredible legacy."

Jerry was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017 by the EMS Council of New Jersey.

"But Jerry’s legacy is not just in the awards or the milestones; it is in the countless lives he touched and the spirit of service he instilled in all of us," the first aid squad said. "His commitment, kindness, and spirit are the things we will carry forward, even as we mourn the loss of a true friend, mentor, and hero.

"His legacy of service and his indomitable spirit will be profoundly missed by all who had the honor of working alongside him and by those he served so faithfully."

Jerry was the owner of the ever-popular Old Barn Milk Bar in Wayne. A Facebook group designated to the Milk Bar is comprised of 2,600 members who regularly share stories and photos from memories made long ago.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Joan; their children, Laurie, Gerry and his wife Lisa, and Christine and her husband Kevin; his grandchildren, Ryan and his wife Tara, Kelly, Sean, and Erin and her husband Edward; and his great-grandchildren, Teagan, Kayden and Riley.

