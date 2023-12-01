George Santos Is Out: Here's How NJ Delegates Voted

They wanted him out, and they got it.

The serial fabulist (R-Long Island) was expelled by the US House 311-114, with all 12 New Jersey representatives, including three Republicans, voting in favor of his ouster. The resolution required a two-thirds majority vote in order to pass.

Santos was expelled amid mounting accusations of criminality. He is only the sixth member of Congress to be expelled in American history.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-Dennis), Rob Menendez (D-Jersey City) and Chris Smith (R-Manchester) had previously voted against expelling Santos in a resolution last month.

But their votes changed after the House Ethics Committee – made up of five Republicans and five Democrats – released a damning report unanimously concluding there was “substantial evidence” that Santos had broken the law.

"George Santos is a con artist, a fraudster, and one of the biggest embarrassments ever elected to the United States Congress," said Congressman Bill Pascrell (D-Paterson) “If ever there was addition by subtraction, this is it. Good riddance.”

Included in the report are allegations that he spent campaign money on the pornography site OnlyFans and at luxury store Hermes.

The committee said it was “immediately” referring its allegations to the Department of Justice.

Santos found himself in the committee’s sights in March 2023 after admitting that he lied about much of his background leading up to the 2022 election, including where he worked and went to school.

He is already facing a total of 23 federal criminal counts, including identity theft, wire fraud, money laundering, and lying to Congress.

Two of his former campaign staffers have already pleaded guilty to federal crimes.

Santos is scheduled to stand trial in September 2024.

