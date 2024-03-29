Gay Jersey Shore Wrestling Champ Who Exchanged Naked Selfies With Kids Gets 7+ Years

Alec Donovan, a 26-year-old youth wrestling coach and referee from Brick Township, was also sentenced to a whopping 30 years of federal supervision after he's released.

Donovan had befriended youngsters online, then sent the victims images and videos of child sexual abuse, some of it involving pre-pubescent children, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said.

He also sent them nude photos of himself while requesting similar images from them, the U.S. attorney said.

Donovan, who records show has coached at the Shorething Wrestling Club in Lakewood, took a deal from the government rather than risk the potential consequences of a trial after he was caught. Last June, he pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography in U.S. District Court in Trenton.

Donovan, a 2015 New Jersey state champ at Brick Memorial High School, became the NCAA’s first openly gay wrestler in what quickly turned into a bumpy ride.

Donovan initially attended California Polytechnic State University but was redshirted his freshman year, sustained a concussion and lost his scholarship.

Donovan, who reportedly suffered homophobic insults from certain classmates, transferred to Centenary University in Hackettstown, where he became the school's first Greco Roman All-American. He also was an unofficial spokesperson and counselor for gay teens.

“I am a hard working dedicated man to improving my life and lives of others,” he wrote in an online profile. “I am an LGBT advocate as well as a coach. Recently graduated college from Centenary University with a bachelors of art in history....I am always looking for room to grow and prosper.”

Donovan must serve at least 85% of his 87-month sentence -- more than 74 months -- before he'll be eligible for early release. There's no parole in the federal prison system.

Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI with the investigation leading to the plea. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle L. Goldman of his General Crimes Unit in Newark represented the government at the sentencing on Thursday, March 28.

