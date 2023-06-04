Gas Station Employee Killed In NJ Assault Had Moved To US To Give Daughters Better Life

Fardin Ghadami Darounkolaee was attacked in August 2022 by 26-year-old Nixon Marquez at the Shell station on Marin Boulevard and 14th Street, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez previously said.

Marquez, initially charged with assault and and weapons offenses, was slapped with first-degree murder after Fardin died at a hospital in Washington DC on Saturday, May 13, Suarez said.

Fardin. a dad of two, was born in Qaemshahr, Iran. He immigrated from Iran to American in 2001 with his wife to give his daughters a chance to live the American Dream, his obituary says.

"His children were the light of his life which is why he sacrificed his own life for the sake of theirs," it reads. "He came at the risk of not knowing anyone or any English."

He worked two jobs, both as gas station attendants, his family said. One in the morning, and the other at night.

Fardin was being remembered as the life of the party, and a man with a big heart.

"He was the most selfless person you could ever meet," his obituary continues. "Fardin made sure everyone else was happy, even at the cost of his own happiness."

Funeral services were held in Herndon, VA, with burial at the Chestnut Grove Cemetery.

