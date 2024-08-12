Garfield's Aaron Dudek Dies, 30

Aaron earned his bachelor's in business administration at Montclair State University (Class of 2018).

Aaron's LinkedIn page shows he'd been working as the technology lead and digital media coordinator for Jack Georges, a leather bag and luggage company.

A parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Virgin RC Church in Garfield, Aaron leaves behind his parents, John and Margaret (nee Fatuova) Dudek; his sister, Rachel Dudek and her husband Michael Ko; aunts, Phyllis Fatuova, Toni Salerno and her husband Anthony, Kathleen Cataldo, Rebecca Taormina, and Eva Moore; his cats, Lulu and Bella; along with countless cousins, friends and other loved ones.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Aloia Funeral Home. The funeral will be Thursday, Aug. 15 at the funeral home followed by mass at Our Lady of Mt. Virgin RC Church, Garfield. Cremation will be private.

Click here for Aaron Dudek's complete obituary on the Aloia Funeral Home website.

